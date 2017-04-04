Tampa Mayor holds annual State of the City address

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn is holding his annual State of the City address on Tuesday.
The Mayor will deliver his 2017 address in Kiley Garden.
The event is free and open to the public.
News Channel 8 has a crew there and will bring you a closer look at the address tonight.
