State Attorney Brad King to seek death penalty in Markeith Loyd case

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — State Attorney Brad King has filed a motion to seek the death penalty for accused killer Markeith Loyd.

Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced last month that she would not seek the death penalty in Loyd’s case or any other case handled by her office.

Gov. Rick Scott took the Loyd case away from Ayala last month and reassigned it to King.

Scott said Monday that he would be reassigning an additional 21 first-degree murder cases from Ayala to King.

Loyd is charged with killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton earlier this year, and his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, late last year.

Ayala is challenging Scott’s actions in the Florida Supreme Court.

Read the motion here.

