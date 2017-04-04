South Florida hunters kill 10 snakes in 10 days to help protect Everglades

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Ten Burmese pythons have been removed from South Florida in the past ten days, thanks to a Python Elimination Program.
The South Florida Water Management District introduced the program to protect the Everglades from the invasive pythons.
The hunt kicked off on March 25. Participants are paid $8.10 an hour up to eight hours daily. The hunters get additional payment depending on the size of the python they present, and if they can eliminate a nest with eggs.
The largest snake captured so far was more than 15 feet long and 135 pounds. Hunter Patrick Campbell earned $350 for his kill.
The hunters will continue with the program until June.
