Mayor Buckhorn working to make Tampa autism-friendly city

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mayor Bob Buckhorn announced during his State of the City address on Tuesday that he plans to work to make Tampa an autism-friendly city.

“As mayor, I am committed to making our public spaces, city facilities, and programs more friendly for those affected with autism and related disabilities,” Buckhorn said.

His plan is to not only better educate city staff, first responders and others about autism awareness, but also to create special programs and events for children.

As Jenn Holloway reports in the video above, the announcement is making some families very happy.

