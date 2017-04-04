Man arrested for Sarasota sword stabbing

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have made an arrest in a stabbing that seriously injured a man in Sarasota on Monday.

Officers say 56-year-old Riccardo Musto stabbed another man with a sword on Central Avenue around 11:30 a.m. He has been charged with aggravated battery with a weapon.

The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The investigation into what led up to the stabbing is ongoing.

