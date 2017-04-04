Klement’s Famous Racing Sausages take to streets to deliver ‘first brat’

MILWAUKEE, WI. (WISN) – The sausage races that mark Opening Day in Milwaukee are just as much of a tradition as tailgating.

Chorizo, Hot Dog, Polish Sausage, Italian Sausage and Bratwurst all ran legs of the race.

The Klement’s Famous Racing Sausages delivered the “first brat” all the way to Miller Park, where the Milwaukee Brewers will host the Colorado Rockies.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES