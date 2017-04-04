Jimmy Fallon tours new ride at Universal Studios before Thursday grand opening

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Jimmy Fallon, of the “Tonight Show,” toured his brand new ride at Universal Studios on Tuesday.

Fallon toured “Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” with vice chairman of Universal Parks & Resorts, Mark Woodbury.

The new attraction brings the full “Tonight Show” experience to life, according to Universal Studio’s blog. From the 30 Rockefeller Plaza building façade to a live performance from the Ragtime Gals barbershop quartet, the ride immerses guests in NBC Studios history.

“Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon” opens Thursday at Universal Orlando Resort.

