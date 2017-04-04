Instagram and your Happy Color

Whether you realize it or not, color rules—rules your home, rules your emotions, rules your life. Your emotional response to color is based on your experiences and memories, and like any memory, color can evoke happy feelings—or not-so-happy ones.

But what is your color story? Which colors are meaningful and inspiring to you? And how do you know? That’s where life stylist and color aficionado Moll Anderson can help. As an interior designer, Moll saw first-hand the difference color made in her clients’ lives. It went far beyond designing a “pretty” space—the effects were transformative. As Moll explored color theory in her own life, she realized how important— and powerful—color really is. This knowledge is so life-changing that Moll wants to inspire you, the reader, to take possession of the transformative power of color in your life.

So, why don’t you take this journey to explore your color story as Moll guides you, and shows you, just how colorful your world can be. You’ve got nothing to lose.

What are you waiting for?