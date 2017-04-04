Hillsborough County considers changing school start and end times

Ryan Hughes By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Classes could soon start and end at different times in Hillsborough County.

District leaders are mulling over the idea of schedule changes that’d affect everyone in the district.

In a video recently sent to parents, Superintendent Jeff Eikens explained how many students are running late to class due to the late arrival of school buses.  He said there’s not enough time to pick up and drop off students and that means a loss of valuable instruction time in the classroom.

“An hour earlier [leaving school and] we could like get studying skills done,” Robinson High School student Iyana Maggio said.

In a statement to parents, the district said:  “A district team is currently gathering information on possible changes to our 2017-2018 bell schedule.  The team is seeking input through focus groups and other feedback channels from students, parents, teachers and staff.”

Suggestions can be sent to bellschedule@sdhc.k12.fl.us until April 4.

The district says the superintendent will then bring final recommendations to the School Board by the end of April, during a special meeting.

