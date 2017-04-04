Ghirardelli chocolate inspired Krispy Kreme doughnuts hit shelves in Tampa Bay

(WFLA) — Rich chocolate is meeting its new doughnut companion and it could not get any better.

One of the most popular chocolate creators teamed up with Krispy Kreme to bring us two new sweet treats.

Krispy Kreme’s new doughnut flavors are mint chocolate and sea salt caramel.

The Mint Chocolate Doughnut is filled with White Mint Kreme and decorated with icing and powdered sugar.

While the Sea Salt Caramel Doughnut is filled with salted caramel filling, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with an amber sugar, salt sprinkle.

The doughnuts are inspired by Ghirardelli’s popular chocolate squares and are made with Ghirardelli ingredients.

“Uniting premium chocolate enthusiasts and our beloved doughnut fans, these doughnuts offer an OMG-worthy reward any time of day – whether you’re celebrating life’s everyday moments or in search of a delightful afternoon indulgence,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

The two new decadent doughnuts are only available for a limited time in the Tampa Bay area, so grab them while you can!

