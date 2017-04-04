Fuel spill shuts down part of Gandy Boulevard in St. Pete

PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Part of Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg has been shut down due to a large fuel spill.
All eastbound lanes between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street N and 2nd Street N will be closed for two to three hours.
If you’re trying to get from St. Petersburg to Tampa, you can get to Gandy by taking 83rd Avenue N to San Martin Boulevard NE.
