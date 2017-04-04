Fuel spill shuts down part of Gandy Boulevard in St. Pete

PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Part of Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg has been shut down due to a large fuel spill.

All eastbound lanes between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street N and 2nd Street N will be closed for two to three hours.

If you’re trying to get from St. Petersburg to Tampa, you can get to Gandy by taking 83rd Avenue N to San Martin Boulevard NE.

Large fuel spill on Gandy Blvd at 4th St N. All eastbound lanes are closed. — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) April 4, 2017

All EB lanes of Gandy will be closed at 4th St N for 2-3hrs. Headed to Tampa? U can get to Gandy by taking 83rd Av N to San Martin Blvd NE — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) April 4, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES