Fuel spill shuts down part of Gandy Boulevard in St. Pete

PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Part of Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg has been shut down due to a large fuel spill.

All eastbound lanes between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street N and 2nd Street N will be closed for two to three hours.

If you’re trying to get from St. Petersburg to Tampa, you can get to Gandy by taking 83rd Avenue N to San Martin Boulevard NE.

