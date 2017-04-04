Fight 4 Change Inc. is a non-profit organization; the purpose of our organization is to Inspire, Educate and redirect youth between the ages of 13-21 into a more positive direction. Our focus includes but not limited to teaching the value of education by offering; mentoring, tutoring, self defense courses (Bully prevention), weight management, and job application assistance. We are dedicated to establish wholeness in means of Boxing Training and Sports Education. We have started an amateur boxing team named the Backyard Brawlers, in memory of one of our top fighters, Emmanuel Sims, whom was killed due to street violence January 2017. Our ultimate goal is to build lifelong bonds with our youth, leading by example and providing direction to more involvement within our community as well as offering community service hours for judicial purposes. Fight 4 Change “give back” through our laptop loaner program for youth with purposes of essays, reports, projects and employment applications as well as providing care packages for teens in need of basic toiletries. Our motto is “For every youth renewed, that’s just one less negative statistic!”