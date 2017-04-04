Fatal crash involving semi-trucks closes I-75 southbound lanes in Sarasota Co.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal crash has shut down southbound lanes of I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officers say the crash involved two semi-trucks. One was carrying ice cream, the other was carrying beer. It was reported just before 5:30 Tuesday morning near mile marker 184.

Southbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Traffic is being diverted at River Road.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES