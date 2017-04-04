Collaborative Labs in Clearwater helping to improve companies

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Strategic planning, market research, and group “think tanks” aren’t just for big corporate America.

Companies big and small, even nonprofits, are taking their vision to the next level at the Collaborative Labs.

The cutting edge labs are part of how St. Pete College makes it affordable for anyone to be exposed to strategic planning.

“Every type of company can come and experience this with us, but we take this out as well and we travel with this all over the united states,” Laurie Hill of Collaborative Labs said.

The state-of-the-art facility in Clearwater boasts touch screen LED monitors and special software that allows everyone who is part of a company to work together in bringing new ideas to the table.

“It’s great for us nonprofits because we don’t have a lot of cash on hand but we can still get the process going,” said Terrance McAbee, who heads up the Homeless Empowerment Program in Clearwater.

From an agency name change to launching work program for the homeless, HEP got a lot accomplished in their one-day meetup at Collaborative Labs.

“We banged it out in here and executed it, and it was a lot of work changing all our contract language, our legal language but now people love it,” McAbee said.

A team of experts works with groups to help them create a roadmap to their goals, set at the beginning of each session.

“My goal ultimately is whatever we said success looked like, I need to make sure we got to it by the end of the day,” Alison Barlow of Collaborative Labs said.

Collaborative Labs is so successful, it has an outreach program and travels the country helping start-ups, municipalities, nonprofits, and major corporations.

