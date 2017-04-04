Cape Canaveral tests rocket escape system

(WESH/NBC News) Astronauts blasting off from Cape Canaveral now have a new safety mechanism in place in case something goes wrong.

The zipline system can whisk astronauts away from Launch Pad 41 at speeds approaching 40 miles per hour.

Pad 41 is the planned launch site for Atlas V rockets and Boeing Starliner capsules scheduled to begin lifting off from Cape Canaveral next year.

Click here to read more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES