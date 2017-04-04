El Jefe Burrito Eating Championship OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

The El Jefe is one of Taco Bus’ most prized and famous menu items – a massive delicious burrito weighing in at almost 2.5 lbs. Many people know of its reputation. Of its tastiness. Of its greatness. Where – “OG” Taco Bus – located at 913 Hillsborough Avenue. When – 6pm April 6th 2017 What – To win this competition and claim the honor of 2017 El Jefe Burrito Eating Championship! Prizes: Championship Belt Grand Prize, 2nd and 3rd place Gift Certificates and swag. Cash prize: First place – $250. Second place – $150. Third place – $50. Fourth and Fifth Place – $25.

The Rules:

**All applicants must be 18 years of age or older and fully acknowledge and understand the inherent dangers and risks associated with participating in an eating contest. The applicant further acknowledges and understands that Taco Bus coordinates with event sponsor(s) to select and approve eligible participants, and that Taco Bus shall decide, at its sole discretion, whether an applicant is eligible to participate in any eating event, and/or related activities. Taco Bus may revoke an applicant’s eligibility to participate in the eating contest, or related activities, at any time, for any reason, at its sole discretion. Taco Bus and the event sponsors reserve the right, at any time, to change any and all details concerning the event, including, e.g., time, duration, location and prize structure. Contestants may not touch El Jefe’s until the starting signal. Only entire burrito eaten will be counted. Contestants may drink a non-alcoholic beverage of their choice while eating. Partially eaten burritos will not be counted. Visible signs of sickness will result in disqualification. In the event of a tie, it will be decided by an “eat off”. Contestants must agree to have their likeness recorded and photographed on day of event, and their image used in media not limited to, Facebook live, social media campaigns, promotional materials, promotional videos, etc. All Registrants must read and sign this waiver before entering I know that eating large amounts of burrito is a potentially hazardous and an uncomfortable activity. I should not enter and eat unless I am medically capable. I realize that this is all in good fun, and possibly bad taste, but I agree to be a good sport. I agree to abide by any decision of the contest officials and all of the contest rules. I assume all risks associated with eating in this type of event including, but not limited to, indigestion, that stuffed feeling, contact with other contestants, a general dislike for burritos after I am done. Having read this waiver and knowing these facts and in consideration of you accepting my entry, I, for myself and anyone entitled to act on my behalf, waive and release Taco Bus, the city of Tampa, FL, and the contest organizers from all claims of liabilities of any kind arising out of my participation in this event. Signature