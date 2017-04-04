Bruins clinch playoff berth with 4-0 win over Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Witkowski, left, loses his stick on a hard check by Boston Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid (54) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) – David Pastrnak scored twice, Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots and the Boston Bruins clinched their first playoff berth since 2014 with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

Drew Stafford and Zdeno Chara also scored for the Bruins, who extended their season-high winning streak to six games. More importantly, by winning in regulation, Boston guaranteed a return to the postseason after missing out the last two years.

Boston fans celebrated by cheering throughout the final two minutes. After the final horn, the Bruins joined in by swarming Rask following his career-best eighth shutout of the season.

Rask faced only four shots in the first period but was ready when the Lightning generated pressure after that.

Andrei Vasilevskiy kept Tampa Bay close with 34 saves.

