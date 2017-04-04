Broward County 9-year-old burned when cell phone battery ignites in pocket

NBC Published:

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (NBC) – A student suffered minor burns after his cell phone battery ignited during class at a Florida elementary school Tuesday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue workers responded to Deerfield Park Elementary School around 10:30 a.m.

Officials said the nine-year-old student was in class and heard beeping from his cell phone, so he took the battery out, and dropped the battery.

The student put the battery in his pocket, where it got hot.

He took the battery out of his pocket and threw it on the floor, where it burst into flames and melted.

The child suffered minor burns and went home with his parents.  Classrooms were temporarily evacuated because of smoke, but students were quickly allowed back in class.

Officials said the student was treated at the scene.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s