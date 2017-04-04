Broward County 9-year-old burned when cell phone battery ignites in pocket

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (NBC) – A student suffered minor burns after his cell phone battery ignited during class at a Florida elementary school Tuesday morning.
Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue workers responded to Deerfield Park Elementary School around 10:30 a.m.
Officials said the nine-year-old student was in class and heard beeping from his cell phone, so he took the battery out, and dropped the battery.
The student put the battery in his pocket, where it got hot.
He took the battery out of his pocket and threw it on the floor, where it burst into flames and melted.
The child suffered minor burns and went home with his parents. Classrooms were temporarily evacuated because of smoke, but students were quickly allowed back in class.
Officials said the student was treated at the scene.
