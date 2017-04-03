You Paid For It: Hoax rescue calls to local Coast Guard cost taxpayers millions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Every time the U.S. Coast Guard responds to a hoax call —and there have as many as 13 on Florida’s west coast just since January— you pay for it dearly.

A typical daytime rescue costs around $50,000, at night the cost to taxpayers nearly doubles to $90,000. “It’s very expensive and taxpayers are definitely footing that bill,” said Lt. Paul Simpson

“However, if a hoaxter is caught and we can prove the intent to deceive not only is it a felony they can be responsible for paying the cost of the case itself.

Simpson says that happened a few years ago in St. Petersburg. “We confirmed a person popped off a flare, six of them in fact, in a drunken stupor and served time for it,” Simpson said. That hoaxter also had to pay back a sobering $12,700 to reimburse the Coast Guard for the rescue response out of nearby Bayboro Harbor where a number of Coast Guard rescue vessels are docked.

Even the smallest Coast Guard response boat—a 29 footer with four crew members onboard—costs about $2,000 an hour to operate. The cost escalates to $7,000 an hour for a 45 footer. And when there’s a flight response, the price really soars. A Jayhawk helicopter costs $15,000 an hour to operate and a C-130 aircraft runs taxpayers $20,000.

That’s all part of doing business for the Coast Guard, but when the reason for rescue calls turns out to be a deliberate prank, that hurts. Taxpayers have spent about $1.2 million on what the Coast Guard calls “uncorrelated” calls on Florida’s west coast so far this year.  And every one of those calls can impact a real life and death rescue. “We want our crews out there thinking this is a real call this is a real situation we need to put our heart and soul into this,” Simpson said.

