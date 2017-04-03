Warning for parents after disturbing videos found on YouTube Kids

SAN BRUNO, CA (WCMH) — Hundreds of videos are making their way to YouTube kids featuring some popular characters in some not so child-friendly situations.

The BBC reports that hundreds of inappropriate videos featuring characters from kids’ shows and movies like Peppa Pig, or Elsa from “Frozen.”

“Peppa does a lot of screaming and crying and the dentist is just a bit sadistic and it’s just way, way off what a three-year-old should watch,” Parent and journalist Laura June tells the BBC. She wrote about her experiences on the website The Outline.

Some of the video include violence against the characters and others have graphic perverse humor.

It is recommended that parents flag any videos they see as inappropriate and most importantly, supervise what kids are watching.

