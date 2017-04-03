VIDEO: Tampa Bay community creates PSA for autism awareness

(WFLA) – April is Autism Awareness month and support is growing around the world with iconic structures “lighting it up blue”.

WFLA News Channel 8 teamed up with Autism Speaks and people in the Tampa Bay area who are directly affected by autism. Together, we are determined to raise awareness and support for those with autism, and you can help.

Please join us at this year’s Autism Speaks Walk on April 22 at the Raymond James Stadium. The 12th annual walk will include a 3 mile walk, sensory friendly activities for children, an Autism Speaks resource area, refreshment area and quiet zone.

Head to our WFLA Facebook page and show your support by sharing our Autism Awareness photo.