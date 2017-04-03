Time to start planning your child’s summer in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Summer is still months away, but the time to sign up for summer camps is right now.

Mom, and guest editor of Tampa Bay Parenting, Heather Barrow says the best thing to do is consult with the kids first.

“We sat down with the kids and really started to map out what they want to do this summer,” Barrow said.

And parents across Tampa Bay are lucky, because there are so many camps to choose from. From theater to science, there’s a wide range of choices and price points.

“We start out with a budget, what we’re willing to spend on a camp, and we have two kids and then we try to say is there a place that could accommodate both of them,” Barrow said.

You should also ask about member discount, sibling discounts and multi-week discounts. That can knock 10 to 20 percent off your bill.

Parks and Rec camps are affordable choices, but you can’t delay in signing up.

“The key to that is to get out there early,” Barrow said. “I hear the lines open up really early, so when they open up the camp, be aware of the time and the day and be one of the first in line to get that spot.”

So if you want a happy camper, start your search now!

