The cup of coffee that could cause heart palpitations

With a sweet nutty taste, Black Insomnia’s strength comes from the type of bean, robusta, and the way they are roasted. To prove their “world’s strongest” title, Kristafor had his beans tested chemically against competitors.

At 58.5 mg per fl. oz., Black Insomnia is more than twice as strong as Starbucks’ dark roast, at around 21.25 mg per fl. oz. This all depends on how you brew the coffee, of course.

Kristafor said this level is well within limits for a shot, but one cup (12 oz.) could add up to 702 mg of caffeine. The FDA and the International Food Information Council recommend 400 mg of caffeine for daily consumption.

Twice the kick

“For the same amount of coffee, you will get double the amount of caffeine,” said Mary Sweeney, who researches the effects of caffeine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

“This makes it easier to consume more caffeine than you intend to and effects can range from mild to severe, for example, jitteriness, nervousness, restlessness and trouble sleeping. The most serious effect would be cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat).”

Caffeine Informer, a consumer information site devoted to help people understand caffeine, lists Black Insomnia as one of the “Most Dangerous Caffeinated Products.”

“While the amounts are still much higher than what we experts recommend as a safe daily amount (400 mg), this group of people has, over time, built up their caffeine tolerance and/or their livers process caffeine really well so it doesn’t affect them adversely,” said Ted Kallmyer, editor of Caffeine Informer. “However, the problem with these products is that they can inadvertently be consumed by people who are not in the targeted category.”

Competing against Death Wish

Kallmyer calls Black Insomnia and its competitor, supposedly the second world’s strongest coffee Death Wish, “insanely strong coffees.”