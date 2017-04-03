St. Pete police on mission to enforce pedestrian and bicycle safety laws

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department says it is cracking down on pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in an effort to keep residents and visitors safe.

Officers will be out in force on the city’s busiest streets to stop and cite those who violate the rules.

Linda Vansice walks mostly everywhere to get around. She’s extra cautious when crossing the street. “People don’t pay attention when they’re driving,” said Vansice. “For the extra moments it takes to walk to the cross walk, you can stay safe.”

The special enforcement, which is part of an FDOT grant through USF for bicycle and pedestrian safety, began Monday.

“In the city of St. Petersburg last year, we had 31 fatalities and of those 31, 14 of them involved a pedestrian,” said Officer Lenard Cox.

Officers targeted the area of the 4th Street North, between 5th Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North. Several pedestrians violating safety laws, were cited. Motorists speeding near crosswalks or not stopping for pedestrians, were also cited.

Officers say distracted drivers are just as much to blame as distracted pedestrians. “It’s usually a combination. Usually the pedestrian might be in violation crossing mid-block. The driver could be driving too fast or not paying attention,” said Officer Cox.

Two years ago, Julia Vanderbleek was killed crossing the same intersection. In January, another man was hit and killed just two miles away.

Over the last several months, the department has distributed thousands of warnings and pamphlets to educate pedestrians, cyclists and motorists about safety. Officers hope more people will pay attention.

Pedestrians will be cited $66.50 for breaking safety laws.

Motorists will be cited $166 if caught speeding near crosswalks or not stopping at a crosswalk.

