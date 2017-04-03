Pasco deputies searching for missing, endangered 24 year-old

(Source: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a missing, endangered adult.

Brittany Tuttle, 24, was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, at the intersection of Ridge Road and US-19.

Tuttle was last seen driving a maroon Nissan Altima.

Tuttle is 5’08” and 165 pounds.  She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a pink, long-sleeved shirt.

If you have any information, contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-8102 and reference case number 17-12416.

