Pair charged in Palmetto mother’s death arrive in Manatee Co.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The two people accused in the death of a Palmetto woman last month have been brought back to Florida to face charges.

Palmetto police say 26-year-old Roy Nichols, Jr. murdered Tricia Freeman. Nichols is the boyfriend of Freeman’s daughter, 21-year-old Kayla Colyer.

Nichols and Colyer were arrested in West Virginia. The pair was extradited to Florida, and arrived in Manatee County on Monday to face their crimes.

Nichols admitted to murdering Freeman during a struggle at the woman’s home last month. Police say Colyer and Nichols then put Freeman in her car and dumped her body in Levy County. The car was later found abandoned in Kentucky.

Nichols is charged with murder. Colyer has been charged with accessory after the fact.

