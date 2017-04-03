Men arrested for stealing pressure washer tell Polk deputies they were trying to get friend out of jail

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men have been arrested in Polk County for stealing a pressure washer.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the men told them they stole it to make money so they could bond a friend out of jail.

Jimmie Lewis and Joshua Henson are accused of taking the pressure washer from the Lake Miriam Pawn Shop in Lakeland on Saturday. Deputies caught them shortly after the shop owner gave them a description of the suspects.

Both Lewis and Henson were taken to jail, but have since bonded out.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES