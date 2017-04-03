Loved ones say final goodbyes to slain 2-year-old and 4-day-old

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Loved ones came together Sunday to say their final goodbyes to two sisters killed last week.

Police say 30-year-old Tillman Freeman stabbed his daughters, 2-year-old Serenity and 4-day-old Genesis, after an argument with his wife.

Their bodies were later found in Hoke County.

More than 100 people attended Sunday’s funeral and nearly everyone who grabbed the microphone became overcome with emotion.

But because of the tragic circumstances, all agreed to trust a higher power.

Pink carnations and white daisies adorned a tiny pink casket, where inside 2-year-old Serenity holds her 4-day-old sister Genesis.

Gospel hymns and prayers of faith resounded throughout Wiseman Mortuary Chapel.

Many in attendance didn’t know the girls personally but wanted to offer their condolences to the family.

“It was sad to me that it did happen and on top of that it was children, little children, innocent kids,” said Sharon Bryant, who wanted to support the family.

The baby girls were found stabbed to death last weekend in a Hoke County field.

Authorities charged the girl’s father, 30-year-old Tillman Freeman, with two counts of murder.

Police say the tragedy happened after the suspect and the mother of the girls, Candice Freeman, argued about claims of infidelity.

At Sunday’s funeral, 2-year-old Serenity was remembered as a “girly girl” who loved to smell good and would always get into her mother’s lotion.

She also loved her big brother, 5-year-old Keshawn.

“she loved her family, she loved her mom, she was a momma’s baby, when they’d go out there and play, they all played together,” said neighbor Debra Prince.

Genesis was born a month early and “had a sweet, calm and alert spirit,” her obituary said.

Throughout the service, attendees comforted one another with messages of love and hope.

Tillman Freeman remains in custody at the Hoke County Jail.

He’s due back in court next month.

