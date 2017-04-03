Police try to identify infant found abandoned Washington neighborhood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Police in Lakewood are asking for help to identify a 3-month old baby found abandoned in a grassy area.

Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler says a woman walking home in a residential neighborhood early Monday stopped when she thought she heard a distressed animal. Instead, she found the infant boy lying in the grass.

Lawler says the boy was cold but otherwise uninjured. The baby was taken to a local hospital and placed in protective state custody.

Officers were unable to find a parent while canvassing the neighborhood.