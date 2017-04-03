Family, friends continue to search for missing Tampa teen needing bipolar disorder medication

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – From Washington, to Ohio and back here to Florida, hundreds of people are sharing the story of missing teenager Hailey Acierno.

She disappeared from her home in New Tampa last Tuesday.

Hailey is on medication for bipolar disorder. Without it, Dr. Stacey Scheckner, who is not Hailey’s doctor, explains the effects could be devastating.

“The chemicals in her brain are unbalanced. She needs her mediation to feel stable,” said Dr. Scheckner.

Bipolar disorder is a serious mental illness, and while it can be treated, medication needs to be regular.

“With bipolar, if they aren’t treated, there are going to be weeks when they are very depressed. There are going to be times where they are manic, where they are up and happy,” said Dr. Scheckner.

Meanwhile, friends and family remain steadfast in their search of Flatwoods Park. Others are posting flyers around town.

An interactive map shows places across the Tampa Bay area where flyers have been distributed. It’s just one more example of people coming together, all hoping to bring Hailey home.

