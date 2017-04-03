Facts about Reverse Mortgage from New South Mortgage

Daytime Web Staff Published:

A reverse mortgage allows a homeowner who is 62 or older to leverage the equity in their home without having to move. Repayment of the loan is not required unless the homeowners no longer live at the property, the last surviving borrower dies, or there is noncompliance on the loan terms, such as payment of insurance and property taxes. Introduced in 1961, they are also referred to as a home equity conversion mortgage or HECM. The loans are federally insured and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Will Worthington from New South Mortgage joins us to answer all our questions.

Call now for straight answers to your questions! 

813-753-LOAN (5626)

www.NewSouthMortgage.com

 

Total Media Management LLC dba New South Mortgage, Corp Offices 4205 Balmoral Dr SW Suite 101 Huntsville, Al 35801, some restrictions apply, NMLS 1018333, , borrowers responsible for paying their own property taxes and home owners insurance, not all borrowers will qualify, not an endorsement by HUD, FHA Mortgagee ID 31230-0000-1, Fla License MLD1391, Equal Housing Lender, Call for more details, 1-800-288-5851

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s