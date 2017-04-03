Crews fight massive fire at Miami-Dade Co. trucking facility

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crews responded to a massive fire at a business in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday.

According to WTVJ, thick, black smoke could be seen for miles from the American Trucking facility. Multiple explosions were reported in the area.

Miami-Dade firefighters fought multiple vehicle fires.

The fire did not spread to any buildings.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

How the fire started has not been confirmed. No other information was immediately available.

