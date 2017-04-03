Cops: ‘Stop calling 911’ order wasn’t made to killing victim

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say an officer wasn’t directing a “stop calling 911” comment to a woman who was fatally shot along with her 8-year-old son hours later.

Police were called to a home in the Orlando suburb of Sanford on March 27 after Latina Herring’s boyfriend called 911 to complain she had taken his keys.

Police bodycam video shows an officer saying, “We’re going to handle it” and “Stop calling 911 to make accusations you don’t know about.” But police say the comment was directed at “a third party complainant who continued to make 911 calls about the incident while officers were on scene.”

Extended bodycam video released by police appears to verify that the comment wasn’t directed at Herring.

Authorities say Herring’s boyfriend killed her and her son hours later.

