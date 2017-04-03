Better Call Behnken: Just Brakes officials respond after insurance fails to cover man’s damages

By Published: Updated:

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – From the inside of Just Brakes in Port Richey, Kenny Burke heard a crash and knew he was in trouble.

“My car was the only one in the shop,” Burke said.

He ran outside to find that his 2003 Dodge Caravan had collided with another vehicle. A technician backing out Burke’s van accidentally backed it into a truck at the car repair shop next door.

Understandably, Burke is upset after the insurance company for Just Brakes, Federated Insurance, failed to offer him enough money in a settlement offer to cover the $3,900 in damages.

“I just want my van fixed,” Burke said. “Nothing more, nothing less.”

The offer was first for $2,505, the amount the insurance company says the van is worth. That number was raised to $3,102.14, but that doesn’t come close to the amount needed to fix the van. Burke would be faced with totaling the van out and buying a new vehicle.

“So, now I’ve got to go get a loan to cover the difference,” Burke said. “That should not happen. That’s just not right.”

So, Burke called 8 On Your Side for help.

A spokeswoman for Just Brakes looked into the issue and called with good news. Company officials said they want to do the right thing and agree that Burke should not suffer for what happened to his vehicle while in the shop’s care.

The spokeswoman wrote in an email:

“We consider our customers’ trust in us to be of utmost importance, and want them to feel comfortable leaving their vehicles in our care.  Our commitment to customer satisfaction remains one of our highest priorities, and we are committed to reaching a fair resolution with Mr. Burke.”

The company said its insurance company typically would cover the full cost, but that the problem arose because the damage amount is more than the car’s value.

Just Brakes officials offered to cover the difference between the insurance settlement and true cost of the repairs.

