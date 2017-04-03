AMBER Alert: Vigil held for missing TN teen

Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins (Courtesy: TBI)

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WFLA) – A vigil was held over the weekend for a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who investigators believe was abducted by a former teacher.

Elizabeth Thomas has been missing for three weeks now, along with 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

Friends, family and members of the community gathered with ribbons and candles, meant to serve as a beacon of hope.

Organizers say it’s important to talk about how to identify children at risk so these kinds of incidents don’t happen in the future.

A nationwide search for Thomas and Cummins has been underway for several weeks now. Late last week, investigators confirmed the two were spotted at a Walmart in Oklahoma on March 15.

Thomas was last seen on March 13, wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. She is 5 feet tall with hazel eyes and weighs 120 pounds.

Cummins is 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be armed with two handguns.

Anyone with information on their location should call 911.

