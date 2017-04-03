8 On Your Side: Rental scammers steal listings, your money

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Realtor Mindy Emerson-Hunley received strange phone calls from two potential renters on the same day. Both were inquiring why a home she had listed for rent was listed at two different prices.

“I got a call from one potential tenant who said ‘I’m a little confused.’ I looked on Craigslist and on another website and we have conflicting price/rental amounts,” Emerson said.

The two callers had found the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Craigslist for $700.

The house was really vacant and for rent, but the ad wasn’t correct.

The home is actually for rent by Emerson’s company, Tribute Realty, for $1250 a month, not $700.

No one has sent the scammer money that Emerson is aware of, but one of the potential renters sent the scammer her personal information.

Emerson contacted local authorities who told her they did not have jurisdiction to handle the case because the scammer more than likely lives overseas.

“What’s most frustrating, besides the obvious consumer end of it, there’s nothing we can do about it. Nobody is willing to help us. So the only thing we can do is educate the public,” Emerson said.

To make matters worse, Emerson said these scammers are getting bolder.

“They are actually starting to steal our logo and our personal information and making it look as if it’s us,” she said.

Red flags

“If you haven’t seen the inside of the property and they say just go drive by the windows and look in, that should be your first sign that this is a scam,” Emerson said.

To protect yourself from a rental scam, be suspicious of all landlords who say they are out of town.

Scammers are known to give elaborate excuses as to why they are not available to meet in person.

Never wire money to a landlord you haven’t met personally.

Also, be cautious if the rent appears to be too low, or in this case, the rent is listed as two different prices.

Emerson also recommends working with a licensed realtor, who will only show you legitimate listings. Some provide these services free of charge.

