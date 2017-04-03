21 first-degree murder cases taken from State Attorney Aramis Ayala

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s governor is taking away 21 more first-degree murder cases from a prosecutor who has said she will no longer seek the death penalty.
Gov. Rick Scott issued an executive order Monday reassigning cases from State Attorney Aramis Ayala to neighboring judicial circuit State Attorney Brad King.
Ayala has come under fire recently after announcing she wouldn’t seek the death penalty against Markeith Loyd or any other defendant. Loyd is charged with killing an Orlando police lieutenant earlier this year, and his pregnant ex-girlfriend. Scott took the Loyd case away from Ayala last month and reassigned it to King.
Ayala is challenging Scott’s actions with the Florida Supreme Court. Her office didn’t immediately respond Monday to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment.
