1 dead, 2 seriously injured after car goes off road in Sarasota

By Published:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead after a car went off the road and hit a tree in Sarasota early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers say an SUV was headed north on Higel Avenue near Siesta Drive around 2:15 a.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road, hitting a tree.

A woman was driving the car with one man and one woman in the backseat.

Police say the man, 29-year-old Christopher Tirado of Bradenton, died at the scene.

The two women were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. Only the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s