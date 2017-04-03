1 dead, 2 seriously injured after car goes off road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead after a car went off the road and hit a tree in Sarasota early Monday morning, according to police.
Officers say an SUV was headed north on Higel Avenue near Siesta Drive around 2:15 a.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road, hitting a tree.
A woman was driving the car with one man and one woman in the backseat.
Police say the man, 29-year-old Christopher Tirado of Bradenton, died at the scene.
The two women were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Police believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. Only the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
