1 dead, 2 seriously injured after car goes off road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person is dead after a car went off the road and hit a tree in Sarasota early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers say an SUV was headed north on Higel Avenue near Siesta Drive around 2:15 a.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and went off the road, hitting a tree.

A woman was driving the car with one man and one woman in the backseat.

Police say the man, 29-year-old Christopher Tirado of Bradenton, died at the scene.

The two women were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe alcohol played a factor in the crash. Only the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

