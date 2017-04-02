Woman retrieving phone on subway tracks hit by train, killed

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a woman trying to retrieve her cellphone after it fell onto New York City subway tracks has been struck and killed by a train.
It happened at a station in Queens on Sunday afternoon.
Police say the woman was struck by a southbound R train. It’s unclear if she had climbed down onto the tracks or was leaning over the tracks.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
