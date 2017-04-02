Teen wanted in connection to body found burned turns himself in

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies say the teen wanted in connection to the death of Jose E. Zarragoitia has turned himself in.
Zarragoitia’s body was found badly burned in the backyard of a Tampa home on 12015 N. Oregon Ave. on Thursday.
Authorities had issued a warrant for Sigfredo Espinel, 16, who turned himself into authorities this afternoon.
Stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Local attorney offering $25,000 reward to help find missing Tampa teen
- Italy may grant paid ‘menstrual leave’ to female employees
- 5 arrested during undercover prostitution sting in Sarasota
- Police look for teen in connection to gruesome Tampa homicide after burned body found in backyard
- Sarasota police search for missing man
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born