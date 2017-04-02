Teen wanted in connection to body found burned turns himself in

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies say the teen wanted in connection to the death of Jose E. Zarragoitia has turned himself in.

Zarragoitia’s body was found badly burned in the backyard of a Tampa home on 12015 N. Oregon Ave. on Thursday.

Authorities had issued a warrant for Sigfredo Espinel, 16, who turned himself into authorities this afternoon.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.

