St. Pete police step up bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg police department announced its cracking down on pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in an effort to keep residents and visitors safe.

Officers will be out in force on the the city’s busiest streets to stop and cite those who violate the rules.

“St. Petersburg Police officers will challenge everyone to stay safe on the roads, especially during Spring break season and the start of summer. A vibrant, bustling downtown makes the Sunshine City an ideal place to enjoy a walk or take a bike ride, but pedestrians and bicyclists have the most to lose in a crash on the road,” the department said in a statement.

The special enforcement, which is part of an FDOT grant through USF for Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, will begin on Monday, 10 a.m. through 2 p.m., in the area of the 4th Street North, between 5th Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North.

Over the last several months, the department has distributed thousands of warnings and pamphlets to educate pedestrians, cyclists and motorists about safety.

