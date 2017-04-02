Sarasota police search for missing 27-year-old

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Sarasota are searching for a missing man with a medical condition.
Kenneth Lynch, 27, was last seen at 11 o’clock Saturday night in the area of Central Avenue and 16th Street.
Police say he suffers from a medical condition, but did not specify what condition he has.
If you see Lynch, you’re asked to call 911.
