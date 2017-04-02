Rays’ Dickerson gets 1st hit, run of new major league season

By Published:
Opening Day Bases
Opening Day bases sit in the foreground as the New York Yankees take batting practice before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, April 2, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Corey Dickerson of the Tampa Bay Rays has gotten the first hit of the new Major League Baseball season and also scored the first run.

Dickerson singled against New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka to lead off the bottom of the first inning Sunday at Tropicana Field. Dickerson later scored on a sacrifice fly by Evan Longoria as part of a three-run inning.

Chris Archer started the season by throwing a ball to Yankees leadoff man Brett Gardner.

New York manager Joe Girardi lost the first replay challenge of the year. Yankees newcomer Matt Holliday was called out at first base on a grounder in the first inning and the call stood up.

