Radulov scores in OT, Canadiens beat Lightning 2-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Alexander Radulov scored 51 seconds into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Phillip Danault also scored and Carey Price stopped 21 shots for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens.

Radulov scored from the right circle on the game-winner.

Yanni Gourde scored for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves.

Gourde got a goal in his third straight game, coming on a redirection of Victor Hedman’s shot tying it at 1 at 11:38 of the third. The forward has four goals in 17 career games.

Danault put a back-hander past Vasilevskiy with 5:36 left in the second to open the scoring after Hedman lost the puck near the Lightning net. Max Pacioretty got his 200th assist with Montreal on Danault’s goal.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES