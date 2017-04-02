Radulov scores in OT, Canadiens beat Lightning 2-1

By Published:
Montreal Canadiens left wing Dwight King (21) avoids a check by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin (59) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Alexander Radulov scored 51 seconds into overtime to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Phillip Danault also scored and Carey Price stopped 21 shots for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens.

Radulov scored from the right circle on the game-winner.

Yanni Gourde scored for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves.

Gourde got a goal in his third straight game, coming on a redirection of Victor Hedman’s shot tying it at 1 at 11:38 of the third. The forward has four goals in 17 career games.

Danault put a back-hander past Vasilevskiy with 5:36 left in the second to open the scoring after Hedman lost the puck near the Lightning net. Max Pacioretty got his 200th assist with Montreal on Danault’s goal.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s