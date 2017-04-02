President Trump controversies: The travel ban and Michael Flynn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The controversy continues to intensify in Washington over former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s possible ties to Russia.

This, as Flynn asks for immunity from Congress to tell his side of the story.

Another controversy surrounding the administration?

The revised travel ban which was already struck down by a federal court in Hawaii.

First, Michael Flynn was fired after just 23 days in office after allegations he lied to the Vice President about conversations with a Russian Ambassador.

Now, Flynn is willing to testify but only if he gets immunity.

“I think the fact that he is now asking for immunity, when both he and Donald Trump said that asking for immunity shows you are guilty, shows the profound loss of credibility this administration has,” Jamie Klapholz of the Hillsborough County Young Democrats said.

“The Democrats are out for blood,” Jonathan Torres of the Hillsborough County Young Republicans said. “They’ve been out for blood since November and they’re looking to make their kill and Flynn could be it.”

But is immunity even an option at this point?

“In the federal system they have one type of immunity and that’s called use immunity and basically what that is is that you testify before Congress, then you can’t use your statement against you,” Felix Vega, legal analyst and News Channel 8 associate producer said. “However, if they find other, independent, legitimate proof that you committed a crime through other means, they can still go forward and prosecute him.”

Then, the President’s revised travel ban.

Our panel weighed in on whether the President would be forced to re-write the ban or fight for it in court.

“I think these are just first stabs at these parts of his agenda that he wants to push through and the truth of the matter is is that he’s going to keep trying until he gets a result that he sees fit,” Torres said.

“You can’t just ignore the statements that Trump made during his campaign that he wanted to ban Muslims and look at the effect of these orders,” Klapholz said. “You can dress it up all you want but I still think it has discriminatory intent.”

Back to Flynn. Will he receive immunity? We’re waiting for the FBI to weigh in.

As far as the travel ban, it could make its way all the way to the Supreme Court.

