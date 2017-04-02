Pensacola high school football coach faces over 40 counts of child sex abuse

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say eight more people have come forward to allege sexual abuse against a high school football coach in Florida’s panhandle.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 54-year-old Charlie Hamrick already faces more than 40 counts of child sexual abuse for allegations going back decades.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigator Dawn Janes says Hamrick is accused of giving unlicensed physical exams to athletes at Tate High School between 2012 and 2015. Janes says the exams included genitalia exams.

Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas told the paper that he just became aware of the claims against Hamrick.

Janes says investigators are working to substantiate the new claims, one of which goes back to 1984.

No attorney was listed in court records for Hamrick.

