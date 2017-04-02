Pensacola high school football coach faces over 40 counts of child sex abuse

By Published:
Escambia County Sheriff's Office

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say eight more people have come forward to allege sexual abuse against a high school football coach in Florida’s panhandle.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 54-year-old Charlie Hamrick already faces more than 40 counts of child sexual abuse for allegations going back decades.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigator Dawn Janes says Hamrick is accused of giving unlicensed physical exams to athletes at Tate High School between 2012 and 2015. Janes says the exams included genitalia exams.

Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas told the paper that he just became aware of the claims against Hamrick.

Janes says investigators are working to substantiate the new claims, one of which goes back to 1984.

No attorney was listed in court records for Hamrick.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s