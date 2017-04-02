Opening day of MLB and Rays fans are hopeful for a winning season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) —The Tampa Bay Rays didn’t disappoint eager fans during this afternoon’s home season opener, beating the New York Yankees 7-3.

Hours before the gates opened, fans were packing the parking lots, grilling up burgers and dogs, playing games and doling out their predictions. Matthew Mussett is filled with confidence. “Opening day is awesome, because it’s the time for everybody to hit the reset button anything is possible with the new season,” said Mussett.

“We really like our team’s chances this year. We got all the right pieces and i think we’re going to be contenders not pretenders.”

The Rays were less than impressive in the preseason with only one win, four losses and three ties. That being said, fans are still excited and hopeful for a winning season. Jon Rodriguez believes the Rays will surprise the those who aren’t so positive. “This year i feel like we’re going to take the next step and we’re going to make it to the playoffs and we’re going to show the league what we’re really made of,” said Rodriguez. “I feel like Chris Archer is going to set the tone. We’re going to set it off right, we’re going to strike out a lot of people today. We’re going to play good we’re going to knock out a few homers out of the park.”

Rodriguez was right, the Rays dominating the Yankees in the opening game of the season. Shaina Sine was not only feeling the excitement, but the warmth on this opening day. She used to live in St. Petersburg, but is now living in Pittsburg. “Forget the north I’m coming back down south for opening day,” Said Sine, who added she’s hoping she can witness a Rays winning season from the Pittsburg Pirates’ backyard. “They’re going to the world series baby!”

