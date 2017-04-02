Local attorney offering $25,000 reward to help find missing Tampa teen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local attorney is now offering a reward to bring a missing Tampa teenager home safe.

Hailey Acierno, 17, disappeared from her home on Tuesday and has not been seen since. Family and friends were out in full force searching for her in Hillsborough County on Friday and Saturday.

Steve Yerrid of Yerrid Law Firm, P.A. in Tampa is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that will bring Hailey home safe.

Yerrid has worked with Hailey’s mother at the law firm for more than 20 years, and has known the teenager since she was born. He called Acierno a member of the professional family, and said other members of the firm’s staff have been out helping search for Hailey.

Yerrid says he hopes the reward encourages people to come forward with information that could help bring Hailey home.

The 17-year-old is in need of medication. Her parents say she has a brown, yellow and orange M&M backpack she could be traveling with.

If you have any information that could help find Hailey, call the Tampa Police Department.

