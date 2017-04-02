Five people rescued from boat fire near Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people from a boat fire off the coast of Florida on Saturday.

A 74-foot fishing boat caught fire about 16 miles off the coast of Crystal River, according to the Coast Guard.

Five people on the boat were able to abandon it before it burst into flames. Another boat nearby picked them up before they were rescued by the Coast Guard.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

