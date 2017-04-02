Five people rescued from boat fire near Crystal River

By Published:

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WFLA) – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people from a boat fire off the coast of Florida on Saturday.

A 74-foot fishing boat caught fire about 16 miles off the coast of Crystal River, according to the Coast Guard.

Five people on the boat were able to abandon it before it burst into flames. Another boat nearby picked them up before they were rescued by the Coast Guard.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s