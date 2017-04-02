Felon on probation arrested after hit-and-run crash on US Alt 19

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A felon on probation was arrested on Sunday following a hit-and-run crash in Pasco County.

Florida troopers say Stephen Lynn of Holiday, 60, was driving north on US Alt 19 when he failed to stop for another vehicle, driven by Marra Generoso, as it was stopped waiting for traffic.

As a result, the two cars collided, then Lynn drove away from the scene.

Generoso followed Lynn down the highway until he turned east on Flora Avenue and Generoso was able to block him in with his vehicle.

Both drivers exited their vehicles and argued until Lynn left the scene on foot.

The Florida Highway Patrol located the suspect at his residence on Sunday where he was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash and felony violation of probation.

Lynn has already been to prison three times for drug possession, child abuse and neglect charges.

